Giumarra takes plea deal in fatal hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man facing three misdemeanor charges related to a fatal hit and run from early last year has taken a plea deal.

John Giumarra III, a member of a well-known Kern County farming family, was arrested after investigators say he hit and killed a bicyclist while driving under the influence on Golden State Avenue and F Street on January 16, 2017.

The 32-year-old bicyclist, Angela Holder, died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The District Attorney's Office said that, even though Giumarra was under the influence, Holder was at fault in the crash, because she was under the influence as well, was wearing dark clothing and wasn't in a crosswalk.

The District Attorney's Office said that Giumarra had been convicted of a DUI at least once before.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3 on three misdemeanor charges of hit and run with permanent and serious injury, driving under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.