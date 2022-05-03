Give Big Kern kicks off Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's one of Kern County's largest fundraising events and it is back! Give Big Kern officially returns this week.

Give Big Kern is observed on the first Tuesday of May to foster local philanthropy in support of non-profits and charities. Last year Give Big Kern raised a record-breaking $832,940 with more than 3,000 donors.

Those funds went to the 129 non-profits in kern county.

The event is hosted by the Kern Community Foundation and the day-long fundraising event kicks off Tuesday.

You can donate by heading to the Give Big Kern website.