'Gleason' screening at Fox Theater this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A documentary film about a former pro football player diagnosed with ALS and leaving behind a message for his unborn son is set to be screened at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield this weekend.

Starting Friday night, 'Gleason' will be screened at the Fox Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Gleason played in the NFL for seven years before he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease seven years ago.

Now he's making a video diary for his unborn son as he, his wife, friends and family work to raise money for ALS research.