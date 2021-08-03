Golden Empire Transit changes bus routes due to driver shortage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some of you may have noticed some changes to certain Golden Empire Transit (GET) bus routes. 23ABC asked officials from the public transportation agency and they said the minor changes are all due to a shortage in staff and that they are looking to hire.

"We completely understand that people have to get places, but we also need to hire people to run our service for us," said Director of Marketing Janet Sanders. "So, if anybody knows of anybody that wants to be a bus driver or a mechanic or anything, we're hiring. Just go to our website and fill out an application."

Everything needed to apply is on their website.