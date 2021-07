BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit (GET) says they'll be returning to night service on select routes starting next week.

Routes 21, 22, 44, and 61, as well as on-demand para-transit routes, will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week. They'll operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

GET bus says they reduced the bus hours last year as the pandemic began and hope to begin the return to full service.