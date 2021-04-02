Golden Empire Transit District on-demand service expands zones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Golden Empire Transit District announced it is expanding the zones which currently have only serviced the southwest area of Bakersfield.

On-Demand (formerly RYDE) is expanding into Downtown Bakersfield and into parts of the east side of town.

With the new expansion comes new fares.

Launching April 4, customers can book using the GET On-Demand app or by calling GET customer service at (661) 869-6380.

“Booking an On-Demand ride using the GET On-Demand app is currently the most popular and efficient way for customers to book a ride,” said Karen King, CEO of Golden Empire Transit.

Bakersfield residents in the southwest area have been using On-Demand to travel for school, work, and pleasure. GET has closely monitored the On-Demand service and has determined that the additional expansion into the downtown and east side will greatly benefit Bakersfield residents and allow the flexibility for riders to go further.

On-Demand riders can expect a curb-curb service with professionally trained drivers and onboard cameras. Using the GET On-demand app riders can track the ride in real-time and receive notifications as the ride arrives for pick-up.