Golden Empire Transit looking for input on possible fare changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's National Dump the Pump Day which was created as a way to get people to park their cars and try public transit.

With gas prices so high right now some Americans don't have a choice. But California's San Joaquin County Regional Transit District is going the extra mile by offering free bus rides. The district is hoping to see more passengers while riders save money.

Meanwhile, Golden Empire Transit wants residents to voice their opinion on a possible change in fares. GET is hosting three in-person outreach events for you. You'll have a chance to give input on fares or fare policies.

The first study survey is Friday morning at the downtown location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Another one will be at the Southwest Center near the mall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also provide your opinion on their website.