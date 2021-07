BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Caltrans, Golden State Avenue will be closed starting Thursday night, July 22nd for road repairs.

As part of the closing, the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed between Airport Drive and F Street from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be cognizant of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas and slow down while driving through Work Zones.