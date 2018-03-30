Good Friday, Easter services throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As Good Friday and Easter approach, we have compiled a list of a few churches in Bakersfield that will be holding a Good Friday service or Easter service.

If there are any services we have missed happening on Good Friday or Easter, please feel free to let us know.

Friday, March 30th:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Liturgy of the Passion begins at 3 p.m.

Stations of the Cross begins at 5 p.m.

Bridge Bible Church

Good Friday service from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. Francis Church

Good Friday service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Good Friday service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Good Friday service (Spanish) from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Canyon Hills, Bakersfield

Good Friday service begins at 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 31st

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Easter Vigil in the Holy Night begins at 8 p.m.

Bridge Bible Church

Service begins at 4 p.m.

Service begins at 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Church

Easter Vigil from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 1st

Canyon Hills

Easter Sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park

Easter service begins at various times including 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon

Easter Egg Hunt for kids begins at 10 a.m.

Valley Baptist Church

Fruitvale Campus:

Choir and orchestra begin at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Worship band begins at 11 a.m.

"El Valle" en Espanol at 11 a.m.

Filipino Church at 11 a.m.

Olive Drive Campus

Organ and piano at 8 a.m.

Worship band 11 a.m.

St. Francis Church