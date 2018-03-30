Good Friday, Easter services throughout Bakersfield

Fair
And, of course, most people will think of Easter for their E holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As Good Friday and Easter approach, we have compiled a list of a few churches in Bakersfield that will be holding a Good Friday service or Easter service.
If there are any services we have missed happening on Good Friday or Easter, please feel free to let us know.
Friday, March 30th:
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Bridge Bible Church
St. Francis Church
Canyon Hills, Bakersfield
Saturday, March 31st
Sunday, April 1st
Canyon Hills
Valley Baptist Church
Fruitvale Campus:
Olive Drive Campus
