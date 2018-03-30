Good Friday, Easter services throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As Good Friday and Easter approach, we have compiled a list of a few churches in Bakersfield that will be holding a Good Friday service or Easter service. 

If there are any services we have missed happening on Good Friday or Easter, please feel free to let us know. 

Friday, March 30th:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

  • Liturgy of the Passion begins at 3 p.m.
  • Stations of the Cross begins at 5 p.m. 

Bridge Bible Church 

  • Good Friday service from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

St. Francis Church

  • Good Friday service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Good Friday service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Good Friday service (Spanish) from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Canyon Hills, Bakersfield 

  • Good Friday service begins at 12:15 p.m. 

Saturday, March 31st

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

  • Easter Vigil in the Holy Night begins at 8 p.m. 

Bridge Bible Church 

  • Service begins at 4 p.m. 
  • Service begins at 5:30 p.m. 

St. Francis Church

  • Easter Vigil from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Sunday, April 1st 

Canyon Hills

  • Easter Sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park 
  • Easter service begins at various times including 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon
  • Easter Egg Hunt for kids begins at 10 a.m. 

Valley Baptist Church 

Fruitvale Campus:

  • Choir and orchestra begin at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. 
  • Worship band begins at 11 a.m. 
  • "El Valle" en Espanol at 11 a.m. 
  • Filipino Church at 11 a.m. 

Olive Drive Campus

  • Organ and piano at 8 a.m. 
  • Worship band 11 a.m. 

St. Francis Church

  • Easter Mass begins at 6 a.m. 
  • Easter Mass (Children's Mass/Youth Center) begins at 8 a.m. 

 

