Good samaritan saves abandoned dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local woman found an abandoned, starved dog in front of her parent's house and decided to step in. Jan Jerdin says the dog appeared cold and malnourished, so she took it to the SPCA.

The SPCA was able to give some immediate care to the dog, but she says they told her they wouldn't be able to take possession of the dog because of the severity of its health. They checked for a chip, called the person whose name was attached and that person said they were not missing a dog. The SPCA then advised her to take it to Kern County Animal Services.

Kern County Animal Services had the same experience. They called the person and the person again said they were not missing a dog. This shelter was able to take in the dog, and now are trying to nurse it back to health.

Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen says they're trying to locate the owner. If they investigate and discover the owner was aware of the condition of this dog, they could face charges.

"The condition that Gomer is in, it’s serious and somebody who let that animal go like that, that’s a crime. That’s a crime against an animal," said Cullen.