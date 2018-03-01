'Good Vibrations' March Meets hits Auto Club Famoso

Cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 50°
56th Annual March Meet at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Now in its 60th year, racing at Auto Club Famoso kicks off with the "Good Vibrations" March Meet on Thursday.
The annual event runs Thursday through Sunday, showcasing drag racing on the quarter-mile track.
The March Meet will also feature nitro burning, funny cars, dragsters and altered cars.
For more information on tickets, visit the Auto Club Famoso website.
Now in its 60th year, racing at Auto Club Famoso kicks off with the "Good Vibrations" March Meet on Thursday.
(UPDATE 3:48 a.m.) Bakersfield Police now say they believe the man responsible for the Fastrip robbery also hit two other convenience…
The U.S. Supreme Court decided immigrants who face deportation and are held by the government aren't entitled to periodic bond hearings.
Bakersfield Police said over 30 pounds of the drug spice, large amounts of marijuana, a half ounce of meth and $6,200 dollars were…