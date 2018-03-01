'Good Vibrations' March Meets hits Auto Club Famoso

5:58 AM, Mar 1, 2018
56th Annual March Meet at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.

Now in its 60th year, racing at Auto Club Famoso kicks off with the "Good Vibrations" March Meet on Thursday.

The annual event runs Thursday through Sunday, showcasing drag racing on the quarter-mile track. 

The March Meet will also feature nitro burning, funny cars, dragsters and altered cars. 

For more information on tickets, visit the Auto Club Famoso website. 

