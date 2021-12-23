Watch
Gov. Gavin Newsom makes Kern County Superior Court judge appointment

Governor's Press Office
Christie Canales Norris, 37, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kern County Superior Court.
Christie Canales Norris
Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 23, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Gov. Gavin Newsom made two judicial appointments on Thursday, including one in Kern County.

Christie Canales Norris, 37, of Bakersfield, was appointed as a judge on the Kern County Superior Court. Norris earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and has served as a senior attorney at the Kern County Superior Court since 2018. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2013 to 2020 and served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2013.

Norris fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lorna H. Brumfield.

The other appointment was Charles J. Lee, 44, of Clovis, as a judge on the Fresno County Superior Court.

