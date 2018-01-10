Governor Brown introducing his proposed 2018-2019 state budget

Morgan Wheeler
6:55 AM, Jan 10, 2018
governor brown | local news | sacramento | bakersfield | kern county
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Governor Brown will be introducing his proposed 2018 and 2019 state budget on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Brown will hold a news conference in Sacramento and will deliver his State of the State address before a joint session of the California Legislature on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News