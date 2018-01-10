Governor Brown introducing his proposed 2018-2019 state budget

Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 45°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Governor Brown will be introducing his proposed 2018 and 2019 state budget on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m.
Brown will hold a news conference in Sacramento and will deliver his State of the State address before a joint session of the California Legislature on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
The Bakersfield Police Department should find out Wednesday night if the City Council will approve a grant that would pay for the …
Multiple lanes of Highway 166 are blocked due to a box truck rollover Wednesday morning.
According to the Vandenberg AFB website , they are set to launch Delta IV today at 1 p.m.