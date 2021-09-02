Governor recall candidate Larry Elder to speak in Bakersfield Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With a little less than two weeks until the recall election, the candidate topping the list of potential replacements for Governor Gavin Newsom is Larry Elder. And the conservative talk show host is making another campaign stop in Bakersfield.

Officials with his campaign say Elder will be at the Liberty Bell downtown from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. He is scheduled to be joined by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to talk about California's crime wave.

Also on hand will be Carla Pearson, who will comment on the recent parole of the man convicted of killing her son Adam.

Elder visited Bakersfield last month as part of a campaign fundraiser at the Seven Oaks Country Club.