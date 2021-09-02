Watch
Governor recall candidate Larry Elder to speak in Bakersfield Thursday

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has filed a lawsuit Monday, July 19, 2021, challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state's Sept. 14 recall election, saying he's the target of political "shenanigans" by Sacramento Democrats. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Larry Elder
Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:37:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With a little less than two weeks until the recall election, the candidate topping the list of potential replacements for Governor Gavin Newsom is Larry Elder. And the conservative talk show host is making another campaign stop in Bakersfield.

Officials with his campaign say Elder will be at the Liberty Bell downtown from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. He is scheduled to be joined by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to talk about California's crime wave.

Also on hand will be Carla Pearson, who will comment on the recent parole of the man convicted of killing her son Adam.

Elder visited Bakersfield last month as part of a campaign fundraiser at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
