Governor signs Vince Fong's bill on tougher penalties for illegal sideshows into law

Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 08, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 3 into law.

The bill allows courts to issue a drivers license suspension, for up to six months, for those who take part in illegal sideshows.

According to a release from state assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, who wrote the bill, it also legally defines a sideshow at the state level.

A sideshow now is defined as when two or more vehicles block or impede traffic on a highway for the purpose of performing vehicle stunts, speed contests, or reckless driving for an audience.

