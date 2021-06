BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield is celebrating local graduates by displaying "Congratulations Class of 2021" on their marquee all day June 13.

The message will go up at 8 a.m. and will be lit up from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This is a photo opportunity as well as a celebratory message so bring the caps and gowns downtown to celebrate graduation. If you take pictures post them and use the hashtag #historicbakersfieldfox.