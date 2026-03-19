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Grand jury report finds Buttonwillow park district operating at a loss

A Kern County Grand Jury recommends selling naming rights and extending a swimming pool to help the Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District generate revenue.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Grand jury report finds Buttonwillow park district operating at a loss
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BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — A new Kern County Grand Jury report found the Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District is operating at an unsustainable financial loss and needs to make changes.

The grand jury also found board members are violating attendance rules by missing too many meetings.

To generate revenue, the report recommends the district sell naming rights to its facilities by April 1 of this year.

The grand jury also recommends extending the district's swimming pool by five feet so it can host official competitions.

The Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District has 90 days to respond to the report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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