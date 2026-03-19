Grand jury report finds Buttonwillow park district operating at a loss

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — A new Kern County Grand Jury report found the Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District is operating at an unsustainable financial loss and needs to make changes.

The grand jury also found board members are violating attendance rules by missing too many meetings.

To generate revenue, the report recommends the district sell naming rights to its facilities by April 1 of this year.

The grand jury also recommends extending the district's swimming pool by five feet so it can host official competitions.

The Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District has 90 days to respond to the report.

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