Grandma Whoople brings Juneteenth fun and learning to Bakersfield's Beale Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Although it's summertime, the learning opportunities never stop at Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield. A former Bakersfield teacher who's now known in the community as Grandma Whoople is bringing a Juneteenth celebration to the library's history room this week to educate children about Black history in Kern County.

Katherine Jordan, also known as Grandma Whoople, will be providing a fun and interactive activity to learn about the Beale Library History Room and notable Black Kern County community members. Participants will also have the chance to create their very own family wreath.

"I thought for children to understand what a family tree is, to let them create something. I think it's important for our parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles to share their experiences, to share their recipes, to share their stories, so that it can always remain in that child's heart and in that child's mind," said Jordan. "That's why I think it's important that we spend quality time."

Quality time is something Grandma Whoople finds to be key in every child's educational journey.

"It's very important no matter what age you are, that you can learn from each other," said Jordan.

According to Jordan, on Thursday, kids can bring photos of their family members to add to their family wreath project. She says participants should also bring -

"Themselves and their minds open and ready to receive. I think it's important that every child gets an opportunity to know about their family history so they can pass it on to their children and their children, from generation to generation," said Jordan.

Jordan adds the day will also consist of learning about why Juneteenth is celebrated nationwide.

"It's significant because it tells the story in Galveston, Texas in 1865, where it shares how General Granger came to Galveston to give that information, to let them know that the slaves were free," said Jordan. "We will learn and celebrate and enjoy the freedom that Black Americans can have."

But that isn't the only thing. Grandma Whoople also has a Kern County Black History lesson planned so that kids are able to learn about the community they live in and how parts of its history have shaped it into what it is today.

"When the Blacks arrived here in 1884, I will have a PowerPoint on that, and they will learn the first Blacks that arrived from South Carolina. I'm excited about sharing that," said Jordan.

Grandma Whoople's Juneteenth Celebration will be taking place at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield on Thursday, June 22, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. To find out more about Grandma Whoople and other educational opportunities from the Kern County Library system, you can click the links to visit their websites.