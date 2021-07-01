Watch
Grapevine closed due to fire that sparked from semi-truck

CHP
CHP Grapevine Fire
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 30, 2021
KERN COUNTY, CA. (KERO) — UPDATE: Southbound lanes are now back open.
Another fire has started at the Grapevine, this time from a semi-truck that caught fire.

The California Highway Patrol reports that both lanes of I-5 just north of Grapevine Road after a semi, driving north caught fire. Those flames spread to nearby grass, which then caught fire.

CHP also says debris on the road, and power lines are down on the right shoulder.

