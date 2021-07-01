Grapevine closed due to fire that sparked from semi-truck

KERN COUNTY, CA. (KERO) — UPDATE: Southbound lanes are now back open.

Another fire has started at the Grapevine, this time from a semi-truck that caught fire.

The California Highway Patrol reports that both lanes of I-5 just north of Grapevine Road after a semi, driving north caught fire. Those flames spread to nearby grass, which then caught fire.

CHP also says debris on the road, and power lines are down on the right shoulder.

Continue to follow our traffic page for more information.