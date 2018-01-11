Great 48-hour Bluegrass Jam happening in Bakersfield this weekend

Listen up Bluegrass fans! A celebration of Bluegrass music is happening in Bakersfield from Thursday through Sunday.

Fans from all over the country will be meeting in Bakersfield for hours of jamming, workshops, showcase bands and bluegrass camaraderie.

For the first time, the festival will feature "slow jams" in which the selected advanced players will teach new jammers the basics of playing classic bluegrass jam songs with others.

David Parmley will be performing Friday night.

The entire event is taking place at the Bakersfield Marriott Convention Center located at 801 Truxtun Ave.

