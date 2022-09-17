Greenlawn Cemetery hosts MIA/POW remembrance event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The largest recognition day tribute in Bakersfield is a time to pay special respect to the service and sacrifice of U.S. military veterans who were prisoners or war or listed as missing in action.

On Friday, September 16th, the Greenlawn Cemetery in southwest Bakersfield hosted a POW/MIA memorial event. The event is a way for families and veterans to connect and remember those who have been lost.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh was in attendance, as well as the Olive Drab Drivers, P61 Night Fighter Squadron Group, representatives of the American Filipino Historical Society, and military honors were performed by the Bakersfield Young Marines.

James La Mar is the president of Greenlawn Memorial Park and tells 23ABC that having a recognition event like this allows veterans’ families to stay connected and keep their loved ones’ stories alive.

“Along with that bing a POW, a prisoner of war, I can only imagine it can be so traumatic,” said La Mar. “This celebration the two have been married together, that we recognize and celebrate prisoners of war that have been in the past, as well as missing in action.”

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 82,000 service members remain unaccounted for from conflicts dating back to World War II. According to LaMar, that number includes over 100 missing in action service members from Kern County.

“I can’t even think of even a greater sacrifice when they’ve lost their life or they’ve not come home or their life was disrupted and permanently damaged through being prisoners of war,” said LaMar. “I think that we don’t talk about this a lot, but I think we need to understand and constantly thank those who have made that sacrifice, and that’s what today is about.”

While the day is a day to recognize and remember our veterans, La Mar says it is also important to recognize the sacrifices of their family members as well.

“So often somebody takes a role or a job ad they go away, and we recognize the person in that role, but we don’t think about the family that’s left behind,” said LaMar. “Thinking about the children that maybe never have met their parents. People with children who are born and they’re away on active service, and what a sacrifice to make.”