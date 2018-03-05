Greg Wilson to make pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday

Fair
HI: 66°
LO: 40°
Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday. He will be at Tire Empire which carries Hercules Tires, one of his sponsors, starting at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday.
He will be at Tire Empire which carries Hercules Tires, one of his sponsors, starting at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Tire Empire is located on Rosedale across from Chili's.
The journalism programs at CSUB and BC took home awards over the weekend at the Associate Collegiate Press Conference.
The Bakersfield Police Department took to their Facebook early on Monday to remind the public that they "do NOT enforce immigration laws."
Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday.
UPDATE (March 5, 10:10 a.m.)