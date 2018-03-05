Greg Wilson to make pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday

Johana Restrepo
9:27 AM, Mar 5, 2018
1 hour ago

Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday. He will be at Tire Empire which carries Hercules Tires, one of his sponsors, starting at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday.

He will be at Tire Empire which carries Hercules Tires, one of his sponsors, starting at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tire Empire is located on Rosedale across from Chili's.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News