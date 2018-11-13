Gregory Porter comes to Bakersfield in December

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield raised American jazz vocalist, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter will be performing at the Fox Theater in December of this year!
The show will be on Sunday, December 16, with the show starting at 7 p.m. and doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from $35 to $75 and go on sale Tuesday, November 13. They can be purchased here.
