Ground-breaking ceremony for new Career Technical Education Center scheduled for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A ground-breaking ceremony will take place for a new Career Technical Education Center at Independence High School on Monday afternoon.
The center will provide an educational environment that incorporates state-of-the-art industry specific resources.
It will include a health lab, robotics lab, pharmacy classroom and so much more.
It was made possible through the passage of Measure K, a general obligation bond passed by Kern County voters in Nov. 2016.
The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of Old River Road and Berkshire Road.
