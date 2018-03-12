Ground-breaking ceremony for new Career Technical Education Center scheduled for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A ground-breaking ceremony will take place for a new Career Technical Education Center at Independence High School on Monday afternoon.

The center will provide an educational environment that incorporates state-of-the-art industry specific resources.

It will include a health lab, robotics lab, pharmacy classroom and so much more.

It was made possible through the passage of Measure K, a general obligation bond passed by Kern County voters in Nov. 2016.

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of Old River Road and Berkshire Road.