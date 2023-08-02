Watch Now
Groundbreaking begins for Highland High School Aquatic Center project expected to be completed by fall of 2024

It's expected to be the first pool on a high school campus in northeast Bakersfield.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 13:53:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highland High School celebrated the groundbreaking for a new aquatic center. It's a project that has been in the works for four years now.

Debra Vigstrom, the school's principal, says right now most students have to travel to other parts of town to gain access to a pool in order to practice sports such as water polo. This new pool will allow students at Highland and other schools around the area a closer place to practice and compete.

Highland High School Aquatic Center Rendering

"We're super excited because this is more than just for Highland. This is a community effort. And we're really excited that they have chosen to place the pool on campus to be able to serve our theater schools, our elementary schools, and our other high schools that are neighboring."

Vigstrom says construction of the pool is expected to be completed by next fall 2024.

