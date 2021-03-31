Menu

Group raises money for Bakersfield flower vendor following weekend attack

He's beyond words appreciative.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Mar 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend a local flower vendor was harassed by a person on Buck Owens Blvd and the entire encounter was caught on video by a bystander before going viral on Tik Tok.

CONTENT WARNING: Language

Following that encounter, Julie Solis joined efforts with a local group called 661 Voices Heard to raise over $9,000 with help from the community, and Tuesday night they handed over that check to the vendor.

"He said he's in disbelief that so many people came together to help him out. And he's beyond words appreciative. He said when that happened he was actually surprised by the people that came out to help because he knows it's scary but he was surprised even if it was just screaming out the window."

BPD is aware of the incident, but they cannot conduct an investigation because they have not been in contact with the vendor himself. At this time no one has been arrested as well.

