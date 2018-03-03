Gun used in shooting that killed parents of CMU student was registered to suspect's dad

Johana Restrepo
8:45 AM, Mar 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Associated Press is reporting that the gun used "in the shooting that killed parents of Central Michigan University student was registered to suspect's dad."

19-year-old Davis Jr. shot and killed his mother and father inside of a dorm room on campus on Friday morning according to authorities.

He was arrested early on Saturday. This is the 12th school shooting of 2018.

 

