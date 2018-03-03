Gun used in shooting that killed parents of CMU student was registered to suspect's dad

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 39°
The Associated Press is reporting that the gun used "in the shooting that killed parents of Central Michigan University student was registered to suspect's dad."
19-year-old Davis Jr. shot and killed his mother and father inside of a dorm room on campus on Friday morning according to authorities.
He was arrested early on Saturday. This is the 12th school shooting of 2018.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in downtown Bakersfield.