GUSD deems alleged threat to McKee Middle School to be not credible

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Greenfield Union School District determined an alleged threat to McKee Middle School to be not credible, the district confirmed with 23ABC on Friday.

A parent with a student at McKee told 23ABC that a threat was allegedly found in a restroom on Thursday.

The threat allegedly read "I'm being bullied and I've got bullets and I'm going to shoot the school up," the parent said.

GUSD said an automated message and letter was sent to families Friday morning regarding the alleged threat that read:

"Good morning, this message is for parents and families of McKee Middle School students regarding an alleged threat of a school shooting made by a student; this report was thoroughly investigated by administrative staff working in conjunction with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. It was determined by investigating deputies that this was NOT a credible threat. However, appropriate actions were taken due to the disruption this created on campus. We want to reassure you that Greenfield Union School considers student and staff safety a top priority. Therefore staff will continue to be vigilant, will investigate and act on any reports of threats to the safety of our students and staff."

GUSD said additional resources such as counselors, psychologist and social workers have been assigned to McKee incase students need support.