Haggin Oaks Farmers Market open Friday night

Natalie Tarangioli
9:38 AM, Mar 30, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for something to do Friday night, Haggin Oaks Farmers Market is hosting its annual Spring Market.

The farmers market will be closed this Sunday, April 1 for Easter.

There will be farmers markets vendors, food and live music Friday night.

The Haggin Oaks Farmers Market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. at 8800 Ming Avenue. 

