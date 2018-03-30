Haggin Oaks Farmers Market open Friday night

Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for something to do Friday night, Haggin Oaks Farmers Market is hosting its annual Spring Market.
The farmers market will be closed this Sunday, April 1 for Easter.
There will be farmers markets vendors, food and live music Friday night.
The Haggin Oaks Farmers Market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. at 8800 Ming Avenue.
