Hall Ambulance crew invited to adoption party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A heartwarming story from Hall Ambulance.

Last year one of their crews delivered a baby in the ambulance and last week they got to be a part of that baby's adoption.

After the baby was delivered, it was surrendered at the hospital through California's Safe Surrender Program.

The next day Oliver was taken home by a foster family.

That foster family was able to adopt Oliver last week and wanted the crew that delivered Oliver to be part of it.

They had a celebration complete with a life-sized siren the dog, that gave out stuffed animals along with a baby quilt made from one of the founders of Hall Ambulances dress shirts.

Everyone involved said it was a great experience to be part of both of these big moments in Oliver's life.