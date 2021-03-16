Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Hall Ambulance crew invited to adoption party

items.[0].videoTitle
A heartwarming story from Hall Ambulance. Last year one of their crews delivered a baby in the ambulance and last week they got to be a part of that baby's adoption.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 02:09:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A heartwarming story from Hall Ambulance.

Last year one of their crews delivered a baby in the ambulance and last week they got to be a part of that baby's adoption.

After the baby was delivered, it was surrendered at the hospital through California's Safe Surrender Program.

The next day Oliver was taken home by a foster family.

That foster family was able to adopt Oliver last week and wanted the crew that delivered Oliver to be part of it.

They had a celebration complete with a life-sized siren the dog, that gave out stuffed animals along with a baby quilt made from one of the founders of Hall Ambulances dress shirts.

Everyone involved said it was a great experience to be part of both of these big moments in Oliver's life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive