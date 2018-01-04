Hall Ambulance holding open recruitment for EMTs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're interested in a career that involves saving people's lives, Hall Ambulance has opened recruitment for Class 34 of their emergency medical technician academy.

The academy starts in April and consists of full-time classroom and field training sessions over a 12-week accelerated format. Recruits are full-time employees who learn everything they need to know as an EMT. Once they complete the academy, graduates will be certified and ready to start responding to requests for medical aid through Kern County's EMS system.

To be eligible for the academy, you have to be at least 20-years-old with a high school diploma or GED, a valid class C California driver's license, good vision, the ability to lift up to 75 lbs., willing to work all assigned shifts, and able to pass a background check.

If you want to apply, go here.

The deadline for applications is February 19.