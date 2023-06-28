Hall Ambulance invites prospects to join the 45th Class of their EMT Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, work on the front lines of emergency medical services. They're often the first to the scene of a traumatic event, and the first to provide potentially lifesaving medical treatment. In addition, EMTs respond to thousands of non-emergency requests for medical aid every year.

Hall Ambulance is looking to hire and train the next generation of Kern County EMTs and EMS workers starting this September with Class 45 of the Hall EMT Academy.

Rather than a school, Hall Academy is an accelerated pathway to becoming a Hall EMT. Additionally, a Hall EMT Academy graduate can start at $43,800 per year. According to Hall, the average starting annual pay for EMTs in California is around $36,300.

Hall Academy is zero-cost and graduates are guaranteed placement with Hall Ambulance. Applicants will need at least a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license, and a driving record clean enough to allow Hall to insure the applicant to drive an ambulance.

Applicants should be willing to work any and all shifts, including weekends and overnights, and be able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.

The deadline to apply to join the September EMT training class is July 14. For more information about Hall Academy and the opportunities available at Hall Ambulance, please visit their website.