BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Hallmark store in east Bakersfield will be shutting down. Store employees confirmed they will be closing on Feb. 24th.

A Hallmark store employee also confirmed with 23ABC that some of the employees working in the east Bakersfield location will be moving over to the Hallmark store located inside of Valley Plaza Mall.

The location is currently having a "going out of business" sale going on.

The store released the following statement on their Facebook page explaining the closure.