Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Hallmark store in east Bakersfield will be shutting down. Store employees confirmed they will be closing on Feb. 24th.
A Hallmark store employee also confirmed with 23ABC that some of the employees working in the east Bakersfield location will be moving over to the Hallmark store located inside of Valley Plaza Mall.
The location is currently having a "going out of business" sale going on.
The store released the following statement on their Facebook page explaining the closure.
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating an attempted kidnapping in south Bakersfield.
A new way of camping has made its way to California horse and buggy style….just in time for Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville. T he…
The Hallmark store in east Bakersfield will be shutting down. Store employees confirmed they will be closing on Feb. 24th.
Downtown Business Association working to get more people and businesses downtown. They have ten steps to work on over the next ten years.