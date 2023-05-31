Handel's Homemade Ice Cream coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just in time for the summer heat, a popular ice cream chain is moving to Bakersfield.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is planning on opening a location at the Shops at River Walk on July 6.

Handel's was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in 1945 by Alice Handel. The shops pride themselves in making the ice cream fresh each day.

National Geographic named Handel's #1 on its list of the Ten Best Ice Creams.

In addition to classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, Handel's menu includes flavors like Butterscotch Ripple, Deep Dish Apple Pie, Horchata, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Spouse Like a House.

Handel's also offers sorbets (including vegan), sherbets, and ices.