Handful of locals participating in Boston Marathon

The 122nd Boston Marathon is set to begin Monday morning and there will be plenty of Kern County runners participating.

According to the Boston Marathon website, there are 10 runners from Kern County competing in the event.

The local women competing in the marathon are: 41-year-old Nicole Giumarra, 27-year-old Jeannette Harvey, 26-year-old Margaret Mysz, 41-year-old Lori Soriano, 46-year-old Loreli Talbot and 50-year-old Laura Willoughby.

On the men's side there are four men competing. They are: 54-year-old Mike Brazzell, 40-year-old Nathaniel Kimbler, 47-year-old Alvara Luna and 60-year-old Brian Nelson.

To track the progress of all the runners, visit the Boston Marathon website.