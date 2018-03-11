Happy Jack's monthly fundraiser benefits local Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A downtown Bakersfield restaurant is donating all of its proceeds on Sunday to help local families with sick children.

Happy Jack's is usually closed on Sundays, but their doors open every second Sunday of the month to donate 100% of their proceeds to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

The fundraiser got started two years ago. Happy Jack's will raise an average of $2,000 from every second Sunday.

This year, Happy Jack's and the Ronald McDonald House are aiming to raise $14,000 total.

The mom and pop shop on G and 20th Streets is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.