Hard Rock Casino Tejon pays out $29 million in jackpots during January alone

METTLER, Calif. (KERO) — The new Hard Rock Casino Tejon is creating plenty of winners, with officials reporting more than $29 million in payouts during January alone.

The casino's management said that money was distributed across more than 6,000 individual jackpots throughout the month.

The numbers break down to approximately 200 guests per day hitting jackpots worth at least $2,000, according to casino officials.

The casino president said these figures demonstrate the momentum the property has experienced since opening just a few months ago.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

