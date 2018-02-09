Harley-Davidson recalls thousands of motorcycles due to brake problems

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Harley-Davidson is recalling thousands of motorcycles because of problems with the brakes that can cause them to fail without any warning whatsoever.

The models being recalled include the 2008 to 2011 Touring, CVO Touring, and VRSC Touring.

Bakersfield Harley-Davidson told 23ABC they received a list of recalls and are currently going through that list and tracking specific vin numbers to notify bike owners to bring take their bikes in.

The motorcycle retailer said the problem has an easy fix by simply flushing the brake fluid. Harley-Davidson will be will be performing the service at no cost to the bike owners.

Bakersfield Harley-Davidson said they don't have a specific number of motorcycle owners affected locally.