Health inspectors close Heart of India due to 'roach, vermin infestation'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Public Health reported on Thursday that the Heart of India restaurant in Southwest Bakersfield is closed due to a "vermin" and "roach infestation" among other health violations.

Health inspectors said they observed "vermin infestation on all food contact surfaces, on floors, and walls of front and back kitchen" and a "roach infestation at front of house dining area" including more than 10 live roaches near areas storing food.

Inspectors said they also saw "household pesticides used throughout food service areas for vermin." They recommend that only licensed pest control services should be used in a commercial kitchen.

Other violations included dilapidated walls, floor, and ceiling tiles, build-up of standing water near the sink, debris on food contact surfaces, uncovered food under the exposed ceiling, as well as other uncovered food stored in kitchen and sink areas.

You can read the full report below.

Violation Report Heart of India by Anthony Wright on Scribd