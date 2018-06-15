Heart Art Camp helps kids this summer grieve and heal through creativity

11:14 PM, Jun 14, 2018
11:16 PM, Jun 14, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Heart Art Camp is helping grieving children cope with the loss of a loved one. 

For one week, kids who have lost a loved one have the opportunity to express their feelings through art. 

Hoffman Hospice created Heart Art Camp a safe haven for those grieving. 

The camp is held at the Dignity Health Art and spirituality center on Truxtun Avenue. 

To sign up for Heart Art Camp visit DignityHealth.org or HoffmannHospice.org.   

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News