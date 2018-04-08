KCSO is investigating a double homicide in east Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
10:29 AM, Apr 8, 2018
43 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in east Bakersfield at Sterling Road and Pioneer Drive.

23ABC spoke to people in the area who said a man and a woman were shot and authorities confirmed that but didn't give any other details because the investigation is still ongoing.

