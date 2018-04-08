KCSO is investigating a double homicide in east Bakersfield

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 72°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in east Bakersfield at Sterling Road and Pioneer Drive.
23ABC spoke to people in the area who said a man and a woman were shot and authorities confirmed that but didn't give any other details because the investigation is still ongoing.
Check back for updates.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in east Bakersfield at Sterling Road and Pioneer Drive.
If you are driving on the 99 looking to head east on Highway 58, the on-ramps for both north and south headed onto the 58 will be closed…
Hundreds of cars and motorcycles will be on display at one of Kern County's best car shows of the year.