Heavy police presence at in area of Houghton and the 99, BPD 'active investigation' underway

Sydney Isenberg
11:06 AM, Nov 15, 2018
21 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

There is heavy police presence in the area of Houghton and the 99.

According to BPD, officers are in the area following up on a lead related to an open investigation. They could not say what the lead was, what the investigation was about or what they're looking for.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

