MLK Park altercation leaves at least three gunshot wound victims, fight continued at Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A shooting at Martin Luther King Junior Park left at least three gunshot wound victims with minor injuries shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, several people within a large group were involved in an altercation with each other before the shooting occurred.

When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed. During their investigation, officers learned that at least three gunshot wound victims were being treated at Kern Medical Center.

Shortly after, about 100 people believed to be at MLK park during the altercation, gathered in front of KMC.

Several people began fighting with each other and were involved in altercations with police officers when they arrived.

23ABC News saw more than 50 law enforcement personnel on scene, which included the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol.

Deputies in tactical gear were seen guarding the front entrance of the hospital.

It is unclear whether anyone was arrested or injured at KMC.

Please check back for updates.