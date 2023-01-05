Heavy police presence in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an incident near Stockdale Highway and Superior Road. This is just west of the Westside Parkway and east of the traffic circle at Highway 43.

Traffic has been blocked off at Nord Road and Stockdale Highway. The California Highway Patrol posted on social media advising everyone to avoid the area and stay safe.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid Stockdale Highway at Superior Road due to police activity. Traffic is closed in both directions for an unknown extended amount of time. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FhhK8YqiFK — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) January 5, 2023

CHP says traffic is closed in both directions and will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Those who usually drive through this area are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.