Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Heavy police presence in Northwest Bakersfield

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Stockdale Highway and Superior Road in Northwest Bakersfield.
Heavy Police Presence, Thursday, January 5, 2023
23ABC News
Heavy Police Presence, Thursday, January 5, 2023
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:08:11-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an incident near Stockdale Highway and Superior Road. This is just west of the Westside Parkway and east of the traffic circle at Highway 43.

Traffic has been blocked off at Nord Road and Stockdale Highway. The California Highway Patrol posted on social media advising everyone to avoid the area and stay safe.

CHP says traffic is closed in both directions and will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Those who usually drive through this area are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson