Heavy police presence in Southeast Bakersfield at Camellia Garden Family Apartments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There is heavy police presence in Southeast Bakersfield at the Camellia Garden Family Apartments. KCSO and BPD SWAT teams are on scene as well as Hall Ambulance.

Police say they are looking for a suspect connected to the shooting that happened on Friday near 10th and M Streets. Police have already arrested 21-year-old Michael Gage on Calcutta Drive for murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

