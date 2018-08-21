Heavy police presence outside a home in Southwest Bakersfield, four suspects detained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.

According to police, officers responded to a carjacking at 5609 Stine Road. Officers contacted the victim who said that he was visiting someone at a nearby residence where he was robbed by two suspects inside the residence.

Police said that the victim reported that one of the suspects was armed with a firearm and the other was armed with a blunt object.

The victim fled on foot following the carjacking to report the robbery.

According to police, the victim directed officers to the residence where the offense occurred. After officers observed the suspects entering the home they attempted to contact the occupants, however they refused to exit.

Just before 7:30 p.m. three suspects exitted the residence and about an hour later the fourth suspect surrendered by exiting the residence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

(UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.) According to Bakersfield Police, the nearly 8 hour incident began with a robbery where a victim was robbed of his property while visiting the home where the standoff took place. According to police, the victim fled after being robbed and alerted police.

BPD said that there were two men and two women who were detained as well as a dog that was taken in as well.

According to BPD, about five families were displaced and have returned home.

They do not have any suspect or victim names at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

(UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.) The residence has been cleared according to Bakersfield Police. The roadway is still closed, however police say that roads around Glacier Canyon Court should be cleared in about an hour.

(UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.) A fourth suspect has been detained.

Three subjects from inside the residence have been detained. Police advise everyone to avoid the area.

Three suspects have exited the building, one male, two females.

Heavy police presence at a home on Glacier Canyon Court in Southwest Bakersfield just south of Harris Road. According to police, SWAT is at the location.

Both Harris and Stine are closed as of right now.

#Now We are on scene of a SWAT standoff in Southwest Bakersfield. Traffic has been closed on Harris Road between Stine and Winter Grove. Please avoid the area. We will update as available. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MBNjuRKXLc — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 20, 2018