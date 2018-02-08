High school seniors raising awareness for muscle degenerative diseases

Natalie Tarangioli
9:10 AM, Feb 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - High school students are holding a workshop Thursday morning to raise awareness for muscle degenerative diseases. 

Jim Burke Education Foundation's Dream Builder student leadership program made up of high school seniors are at Adventist Health Bakersfield from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

S.T.E.P. is an interactive community workshop to raise awareness for muscle degenerative diseases among seniors. 

The workshop at 1524 27 Street is in the Rio Bravo Room 1.

