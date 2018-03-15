High school students participate in national walkout for gun control

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wednesday, students at various high schools across the county participated in a nationwide walkout to remember the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting and also demand more control.

The Kern High School District confirmed 18 of their schools had students participate.

Students at each school organized their walkout, so there was a variety of styles.

Foothill High School students stood in silence for 17 minutes as they surrounded 17 roses and photos of the people killed in Florida.

Independence High School also stood in silence for 17 minutes, but they gathered in a circle around a jersey with the number 17 on it. They also took turns placing personal belongings on the jersey.

Stockdale High School took a different approach and lined the street with signs, chanting for gun control.

From every high school, students all echoed their desire for change in the country's gun policies.