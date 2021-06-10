High-Speed Rail Authority to close a portion of Kimberlina Road in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor California Rail Builders (CRB) has announced a full road closure along Kimberlina Road, between Shafter Avenue and Highway 43 in Kern County for work on a high-speed rail overcrossing.

The work is scheduled to begin Friday, June 11 and will continue through August 2021. This work is part of construction for the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic along Kimberlina Road. Access will be maintained for all property owners.

For up-to-date information please visit BuildHSR.com, or the Caltrans Quickmap. Traffic laws will be fully enforced and commuters are expected to be aware of the surrounding activities, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.