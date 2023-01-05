High winds and heavy rains make roadways risky in Kern County and across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High winds and heavy rain have been rolling through Kern County through Wednesday and are expected to continue through Thursday. In response, officials are urging everyone to take wind safety precautions, especially when driving.

Cindy Huge, Public Information Officer for the American Red Cross Kern County says high winds bring a set of safety risks that people don't often watch out for.

"Be very, very careful," said Huge. "With these high winds, trees may come down and electrical lines may come down. If you are exiting your home, make sure you look around before you walk out of your home to make sure that it's safe."

Huge says that if you do plan on hitting the road during high winds, make sure you prepare an emergency kit.

"Food, clothing, water, your medications, and don't forget your pets, because if you have to evacuate, you want to bring their leashes, food, and maybe any cage or bedding they sleep in. Make sure you prepare," said Huge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Adrian Garcia of the Fort Tejon Post recommends delaying any travel until the winds die down if it's at all possible. If you must drive in windy conditions, be sure to check the condition of the vehicle before starting on your way.

"Wait a while and then continue on your travels. It's really important that people check their cars before they leave. You want to make sure your car's tires are inflated, and make sure you have that tread because you don't want to be driving on the bald tires. That can lead to some crashes that you weren't expecting," said Garcia.

If you do have to drive in this weather, Garcia says to be mindful of things such as flooding and debris flow nearby and across roadways, as conditions can change at any moment and you could find yourself in much deeper than you expected.

"Slow your speed down. You want to slow down and make sure you get there safely. You never know when the weather conditions can change. It's not supposed to snow this weekend, so we're not anticipating any adverse weather. However, you always want to be prepared when you're traveling."

